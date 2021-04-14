Chicago high school staff is working remotely today to protest reopening plans

But the teachers union has also cited the particular scheduling challenges for high schools, where students typically are in different groupings with different teachers several times a day. That complicates the adoption of the “pods” models in use in elementary buildings, where students remain with the same group of children throughout the day to limit their number of contacts and help with social distancing.

CTU Chief of Staff Jennifer Johnson said it’s important to consider the characteristics of individual buildings, like whether they have windows that open, the size of classrooms and adequate spaces for staff.

“We really should be erring on the side of having less people in the building … so there is less contact,” Johnson said.

She echoed comments of CTU lawyer Thad Goodchild, who said CPS’s approach to in-person learning has been, “unfortunately, trying to get as many people back in school buildings as … fast as possible.”

Rather, he said, “stability and safety are what parents want most. … That is what is going to build confidence.”

Eden McCauslin, a teacher at Taft High School, noted that the school had something of a dry run for reopening Tuesday when about 900 students came to the school to take the SAT exam.