Chicago police officer charged in U.S. Capitol breach, accused of entering a senator’s office

A Chicago police officer was arrested Friday on federal charges of breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and entering a Democratic senator’s office during the riot.

Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was charged in a complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, an disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding.

The complaint alleges Chwiesiuk broke into a Democratic senator’s office with a mob. He also allegedly sent texts to a friend saying “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies” prosecutors said. That text allegedly was sent two days before he travelled to Washington to attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump, according to prosecutors.

The officer was making an appearance in federal court in Chicago Friday afternoon.

Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018. He previously served as a Cook County sheriff’s deputy, his lawyer Tim Grace said at the hearing.

According to the complaint, Chwiesiuk was captured in photos wearing a CPD hoodie. Geolocation captured his cellular phone in and around the Capitol, prosecutors said, and included texts from the phone in the paperwork.

× Please log in to keep reading. Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“We inside the capital lmfao,” one text allegedly read.

The person texting with Chwiesiuk said he had seen guns had been drawn in the building.

“Yeah I was there,” was the reply.

Chwiesiuk is alleged to have entered the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Grace said Chwiesiuk is a Harrison District patrol officer. He was stripped of his police powers this week and is now on desk duty, the lawyer said.

The Chicago Police Department had no immediate comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0