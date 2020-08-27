Chief: Workers taking apart equipment started Lincoln factory fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — The Lincoln fire chief says workers deconstructing a piece of equipment started a fire in the former Ardagh Group factory on Wednesday.

The Lincoln city and rural fire departments responded to the 1200 N. Logan St. building, an old bottle factory.

"Since the power and gas had been shut off for some time, it was easier to put out," said Lincoln Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky.

The factory closed in April 2019, leaving about 150 people out of work.

Jack Merreighn, who lives a block from the factory, on Kankakee Street, said he knew something was wrong when he looked up.

"I was on my back deck and seen all the black smoke so my granddaughter and I walked over to see if anyone needed my help. By then the police and firefighters were on the scene," Merreighn said.

Various area fire departments helped, Dunovsky said. The interior temperature at one point reached 600 degrees.

