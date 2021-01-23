Chiefs' Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City

"I hadn't thought about it until you just said that," Spagnuolo said, "but I'd probably say yes, that we have gone a little more beyond, because there are some things that we do with him now that I don't recall us doing in prior places.

"First and foremost, him from the chin to the hairline, you're talking about an intelligent football player that loves it. You know that if you feed something to Tyrann, he's going to get it and he's going to know why," Spagnuolo said.

"We lay out all of these plans and you go from Monday to Saturday and into Sunday, but things change so quick on game day. The one thing about Tyrann is you can go over to him and say, 'Let's tweak this or do that.' He knows exactly why and he does it."

He gets everybody else to do it, too. The middle linebacker may call the defensive plays — for the Chiefs, that's Anthony Hitchens — but Mathieu is often the one making sure everybody everybody knows what is going on.

Then he takes care of his own business.

"I think any position on the field allows you the chance to make plays," Mathieu said. "It's all about staying committed.

"Early in the season I wasn't making those plays," he continued, "and as a high competitor you can get out of it thinking none of those plays is ever going to come to you. For me, it's just about staying involved, staying committed to what my coaches want me doing."

