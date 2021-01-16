Childs scores 19 to lift Bradley over Evansville 69-60

Elijah Childs had 19 points and eight rebounds as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-60 on Saturday in Peoria.

Childs hit 9 of 11 shots.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 16 points for Bradley (8-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

Jawaun Newton scored a career-high 22 points for the Purple Aces (6-7, 4-3).

Shamar Givance, the Purple Aces' leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Loyola 72, Northern Iowa 57: Tate Hall scored a season-high 24 points as Loyola extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Northern Iowa.

Marquise Kennedy had 10 points for Loyola (9-3, 4-1 MVC). Keith Clemons added 10 points with five assists. Cameron Krutwig had eight points and three assists.

The Ramblers turned the ball over just five times and scored 30 points off 18 Northern Iowa turnovers.

Austin Phyfe had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (3-9, 2-5). Bowen Born added 10 points. Noah Carter had 10 points.