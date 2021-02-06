Chychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Blues 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal, helping the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday.

Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender's legs 10:44 into the second period. Chychrun added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, who lost his previous start Tuesday, stopped 23 shots to improve to 3-5-1.

Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis. Husso made 16 stops in his third start.

Arizona jumped in front when Chychrun scored on a wrist shot 2:50 into the first period. Keller set him up with a pass from behind the net.

Thomas responded for the Blues. He picked up a loose puck behind the net on the right side and then took a backhand shot that hit the far left post and caromed into the net his first goal of the season at 4:05.

Thomas was tripped by Nick Schmaltz 9:36 into the first and left with an upper-body injury.

The teams split two games earlier in the week. St. Louis won 4-3 on Tuesday, but Arizona rebounded with a 4-3 victory Thursday.

The Blues went 0 for 9 on the power play in previous two games against the Coyotes. St. Louis then missed on each of its four opportunities Saturday.

