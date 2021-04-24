Cindy
The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a formal admonishment for Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, after she publicly committed this month to make "life a living hell" for two city council member elects.
The Bloomington police and fire departments responded at 12:56 p.m. to East Washington Street between Vale Street and Towanda Avenue/State Street.
“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight, the college president said.
Twenty years after the turn of the century, retired teacher Judy Hines woke up and suddenly remembered her sixth-graders had hidden a time capsule in Bloomington Junior High.
Law enforcement agencies in McLean County are prepared and monitoring plans for possible protests as a verdict is expected soon in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he would activate 125 personnel from the Illinois National Guard statewide.
Documents obtained by The Pantagraph show an inspector wrote that "draftstopping" in the Traditions Bloomington Apartments complex should "extend all the way to the top of the deck to prevent that fire spread."
The plant will have 1,800 employees by its June launch and 2,500 by year’s end.
Bloomington may owe Normal more than half-a-million dollars in unremitted sanitary sewer charges accumulated across nine years, according to letters exchanged between City Managers Tim Gleason and Pam Reece.
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Authorities were still seeking a suspect after three men were killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern near Kenosha.