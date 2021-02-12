 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification 2/13/21
0 comments

Clarification 2/13/21

  • 0

Local

Welcoming center — In Thursday's story titled "Immigration Project opens Normal welcoming center," the date for the center's weekend hours was not included. The Welcoming Center will offer weekend services on Saturdays beginning Feb. 20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owner has ties to Busy Corner
News

New owner has ties to Busy Corner

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - It simmered on the back burner for a while, but Derek Vollmer’s recipe for a fruitful career is finally ready to serve. 

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County

Terrell Gage was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday he was charged in McLean County court with four Class 1 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News