Clearwater
Hi! I'm Clearwater! I'm a Lab/Husky mix and my birthday is 3/9/21. I'm part of the Florida Beaches litter. My... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 9 min to read
An abrupt decision from the federal government aimed at freeing the vaccinated from wearing masks in most places has left a wake of division among government, health and business officials whose responses to the revised guidance have varied wildly.
- Updated
Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal. ALDI has two locations in the area — 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.
- Updated
Add Hy-Vee and Schnucks to the list of retailers in the area who have changed course on their mask policies.
Walmart is the nation's largest employer with roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.
An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
The Indian double mutant variant is among the nearly two dozen found in Illinois so far, according to the state Department of Public Health.
- Updated
Some businesses are lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, raising questions about medical privacy.
A Champaign police officers with Decatur ties died Wednesday after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance who also was killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a second officer wounded, a police chief said.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
The vast majority of bridges in McLean County and across the country are structurally sound and motorists are in no danger. But there also those that fall into the lower categories.