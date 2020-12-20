Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shortened schedule and all, Ohio State is headed back to the College Football Playoff and a familiar foe will be waiting.

Despite playing just six games because of a COVID-19 issues, the third-ranked Buckeyes were picked as the No. 3 seed by the CFP and will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The pairing Sunday by the CFP selection committee sets up a rematch of last year's semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence bested Justin Fields and the Buckeyes in that one, 29-23. Both quarterbacks, potential Heisman Trophy candidates, will be back for the grudge match in New Orleans.

The playoff committee picked Ohio State (6-0) despite the Big Ten's pandemic-delayed season and the Buckeyes having three scheduled games wiped out because of outbreaks.

Committee chair Gary Barta said the Buckeyes deserved to be No. 3 because they were undefeated, beat two ranked teams (Indiana and Northwestern) and won the Big Ten championship game over the Wildcats. The Big Ten changed a six-game minimum rule so the Buckeyes could play for the conference title.

Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said "there was no dissension in the room" over putting Ohio State in.