Closer to stardom, Cardinals reliever Reyes rises toward promise, earns first All-Star honor

As many times as Alex Reyes had something slow his ascension and threaten to betray his promise, from the ligament that came apart to the shoulder that ached to even the command that left his fingertips for a spell, there was one thing that never broke.

His belief.

“I’ve never doubted myself,” he said. “I’ve always believed in myself.”

After three years interrupted or erased by injury and the lowdown depths of annual rehab, Reyes rose Sunday to one of the highest individual peaks. He was selected as an All-Star to represent the Cardinals in the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field.

Reyes joins Nolan Arenado, elected by fans to start for the National League at third base, as the Cardinals’ representatives in the July 13 game. What will be the fourth consecutive start for Arenado is the first All-Star honor for Reyes, and it comes in his first season as the Cardinals’ closer.

The righthander is 20 for 20 in save opportunities, three shy of tying the record for consecutive successful saves to start a season, and that merited selection by Major League Baseball for the NL bullpen.

Reyes’ ERA tiptoed over 1.00, to 1.12, after allowing the winning run in the Cardinals 3-2 loss Sunday to Colorado.

Hours earlier, manager Mike Shildt brought Reyes into his office and asked how he felt about the park, how he liked Denver and then revealed he would be returning next week — as an All-Star.

For a manager who had been close to Reyes through a frustrating, injury-derailed year at Class AAA Memphis, being the messenger was moving.

“Knowing that it was three years of trials and tribulations and trying to be supportive and being there for that, in those moments with him, and knowing what he’s done and gone through” made it more memorable, Shildt said. “Then knowing how he’s performed and more than earned his All-Star appearances. Pretty special thing to be associated with.”

With their prized pitcher Reyes, the Cardinals have attempted to blend performance with protection and preparation this year. It has become clear that the allure of having him at closer is strong for Shildt, who likes the fit of the fireballer in the ninth and moved him there last October in the playoffs.

Because Reyes was limited by injuries to less than 20 innings in the majors every year since 2016, the Cardinals did not want him to leap straight to a starter’s workload, preferring to nurture his stamina this year so he can be in the rotation in 2022.

Their goal is to have him pitch 80 innings and possibly closer to 90 innings this season.

It’s the continuation of a slow build for the righthander that started the day in spring training his elbow ligament ruptured. Reyes missed 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery, got four innings into a start in 2018 before his velocity sagged and his shoulder came undone. Surgery followed.

In 2019, a finger injury put him on the injured list, and inconsistency kept him mostly in the minors. A year ago, he pitched 19⅔ innings and was strong, but his season started late because of an asymptomatic bout with the coronavirus.

Considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, the injuries delayed the lightning strike of his talent by several years and invited what he never had: “People are doubting,” the manager said.

“You’re the uber-prospect, which is hard enough to live up to anyway,” Shildt said.

The move to closer accelerated his chance to make an impact in a role that the Cardinals know he could thrive in — and he’s learned to love — but only slightly less than starting.

“The adrenaline,” he said Sunday in Colorado. “I didn’t get the opportunity pitch the ninth inning or close out a game (before). Being able to do that repetitively this year, it’s been fun. It’s a fun job to have. Everything is on the line. I’ve always said it’s the moment you think of as a kid — just the ninth inning. You want to get that last out.”

It’s supposed to be a short assignment, but Reyes knows how long it took to get there. He called family and friends from the dugout Sunday to pass along the news to anyone “who has been there with me, never not believed in me.”

All the detours and delays made his smile broader.

“It probably makes it sweeter,” Shildt said.

Other Cardinals, such as catcher Yadier Molina and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, could yet gain additional consideration for the All-Star Game as rosters shift and change based on injuries and availability.

The NL has one backup catcher, J.T. Realmuto, who finished second in the player voting to Buster Posey. The Giants’ catcher was elected by fans to start, so the catcher with the next-closest total from his peers is placed on the roster.

A nine-time All-Star, Molina leads all NL catchers with 38 RBIs, and he’s tied with Realmuto with a .258 batting average, though Realmuto has the edge in on-base percentage, .357 to.307.

Shildt lobbied for his catcher, saying how “no one runs on him. People do try. He throws people out. I don’t think there’s any reason at all that Yadier Molina should not an All-Star.”

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill (bruised pinky) was set to pinch-run in the ninth inning if needed Saturday but could not grip a baseball or a bat tightly enough to play in the field or take an at-bat.

The Cardinals hoped to have O’Neill test the comfort of his grip Monday in San Francisco and determine when he’ll return to the lineup or be available to pinch hit.

Arenado joins Mike Schmidt and Scott Rolen as the only NL third basemen to receive the most fan votes at the position for four consecutive All-Star Games.

