College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

A most overused coaching cliche has never been so relevant as college football embarks on a season of COVID-19: Take it one day at a time.

With so much uncertainty, trying to figure how this will go is impossible. But there will be games, including a few this weekend, though the usual Labor Day grand opening has been scrapped.

The 2020 season will be a story about what was lost, what was salvaged and what was gained in reaction to all the disorder. This also could be the first of two over the next eight months.

It figures to be weird and worrisome. What we know and what's still to be determined:

WHO IS (AND ISN'T) PLAYING?

What is most commonly referred to as major college football (NCAA Division I Bowl Subdivision or FBS) is comprised of 130 teams and 10 conferences. Seventy-seven of those teams are scheduled to play throughout the fall, starting at various times in September. The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons and are hoping to make them up later. That means no No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon and six other teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.