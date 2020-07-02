Column: Fans may not like what they see on return to stands

Some of the best seats won't even be available, no matter how much money you're willing to pay. Any seat that might be close enough to breathe on players will be off-limits, as evidenced by the NFL's decision to block off the first 6-8 rows near the field in every stadium when the league begins play.

It's pretty much a given that temperatures will be taken upon entry and those whose spike will be sent home. Those lucky enough to make it inside almost surely will have to wear masks at all times or risk being ejected.

There will be no beer vendors, not even a guy throwing peanuts. The little ones can forget cotton candy, and ice cream eaten from a mini team helmet, assuming little ones are even allowed.

Everyone will be monitored and, if necessary, everyone will be traced. When the game ends, fans will be told to remain in their seats until their row is allowed to leave.

Not exactly the communal experience that helps make a trip to the ballpark so special. Really, not much fun at all, especially when that fan in the row in front of you starts coughing so badly he has to take off his mask.

For that, the Oakland A's have an answer of sorts: They'll sell you a seat at the Coliseum, where your picture on a fan cutout will be placed.