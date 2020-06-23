Contact the Woodford County Journal

Contact the Woodford County Journal

Woodford County Journal

1926 S. Main St.

P.O. Box 36

Eureka, IL 61530

Phone: (309) 467-3314

Fax: (309) 467-4563

Website: woodcojo.com

Customer Service Hours:

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deadlines:

News and Legal Advertisements: 5 p.m. Friday

Woodford Star Ad

Journal Display Advertising, Employment Ads & Card of Thanks: 5 p.m. Monday

Star Display Advertising: 5 p.m. Monday

All other classified ads: 5 p.m. Monday

Contacts:

Barry Winterland, General Manager & Publisher

820-3205

bwinterland@pantagraph.com

News

Mark Barra, Editor/Sales Manager

467-3314, Ext. 211

mbarra@pantagraph.com

Jeff Wiseman, Sports/Editorial Staff

467-3314 Ext. 204

jwiseman@pantagraph.com

Advertising

Wendi Adair, Ad Representative

467-3314 Ext. 202

wadair@pantagraph.com

Additional staff

Michelle Wood, Office Assistant

467-3314 Ext. 203

mwood@pantagraph.com

