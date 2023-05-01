PUPPIES! We have several litters of puppies and “singles” who are ready for their forever (or even foster!) homes. Little HAYLEE, pictured here, is just one of many. The puppies all range in age from just a few months up to one year, and there are many to choose from. We have several breeds and breed mixes; some are at the shelter and some are in foster homes. All are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and current on all their shots. Call or visit us soon to meet some of them.