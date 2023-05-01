LACON — For more information, call The A.R.K., 477 State Route 26, Lacon, at 309-246-4275, or email arkanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
Meet the A.R.K. Pets of the Week 🐾
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get to know Lori Warfel, owner of Bittner’s Eureka Meat Locker.
Butter-making, volunteer work, fun with baby goats and more this week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Activities at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke last week included spring crafts, banana bread and a game based on "Wheel of Fortune."
BAYVIEW GARDENS — A 28-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday evening in western Woodford County.
Benson will celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary on June 23-24. Details: