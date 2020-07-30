You have permission to edit this article.
A lot of library love

BACK IN BUSINESS

REVAMPED - The public library in Roanoke recently re-opened after a lengthy closure for renovations combined with the uptick in the coronavirus (Photo provided).

ROANOKE - After being closed much longer than anticipated for renovations and delayed further due to the coronavirus, the local library located at 123 E. Broad St. is open again.

“It looks like a library now,” Illinois Prairie District Public Library Director Joel Shoemaker said. 

The location was the former site of Remmert Funeral Home and for many years, the library felt “basically like a funeral home with books.” Renovating the library has been at the top of Shoemaker’s to-do list since he became director of the IPDPL, which also has branches in Benson, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Spring Bay and Washburn.

The library closed in the middle of May 2019 for what they thought, at the time, would be a “very quick, five-month, $900,000 renovation.” However, it turned into much more than that. Asbestos was discovered and the building underwent two asbestos remediations, which delayed the re-opening by nearly seven months.

