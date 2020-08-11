AC Home benefit to be scaled down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The Apostolic Christian Home’s annual Homecoming Day benefit will look different this year, but administrators believe the spirit of community support that has been its hallmark in the past will remain the same.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several annual not-for-profit fund-raising events to be cancelled in recent months. However, unlike many other organizations, administrators at the Home have decided to hold the event in a scaled down version Aug. 21-22.

“We are scaling it back,” said AC Home administrator Nate Hoffman. “We did not feel comfortable hosting that kind of event on campus this year. We are regulated by the Illinois Department of Public Health and have to follow their guidelines to keep our residents as safe as possible.”

Sadly, gone will be the annual large gathering of friends and family on the campus lawn to partake in food, fun and camaraderie among the many volunteers who make it possible each year. The absence of volunteers and pandemic rules mean far fewer activities. Hoffman added the AC Home cannot use volunteers due to IDPH guidelines.

