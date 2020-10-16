 Skip to main content
Accident claims one

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El Paso. According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, Brian N. Smith, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency personnel were called around 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of 2600 East and 800 North in the southwest portion of the county. According to Ruestman, Smith was traveling northbound on 2600 East when he entered the intersection and struck a car with his pickup truck. The other driver, a 27-year-old El Paso man, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Ruestman did not comment on the severity of his injuries. He added north-south traffic on 2600 East has a stop sign at the intersection, while 800 North does not.

Further details about the crash were not made available.

