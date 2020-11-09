 Skip to main content
Accident results in a death

GERMANTOWN HILLS – A Metamora man died Friday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck just east of this Woodford County community.

According to Coroner Tim Ruestman, Douglas Schaidle, 66, was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. at the scene of the accident at Illinois Route 116 and Nofsinger Road. Shortly after 3 p.m., Schaidle was headed east on Route 116 aboard a motorcycle when it struck the driver’s side front fender of the truck. That vehicle crossed into the roadway from northbound Nofsinger.

The driver of the truck, Kevin Ulrich, 24, of Pekin, was not injured. However, he was cited for failure to yield.

Ruestman’s office was investigating along with the Woodford Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Metamora Emergency 116 Ambulance.

