Adams picked to marketing, sales post

BLOOMINGTON - Dan Adams has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises, which includes the Pantagraph, Decatur Herald & Review and the Woodford County Journal in Eureka.
“I’m very pleased to be able to introduce Dan to these markets,” said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. “His marketing and leadership experience will be very beneficial for both our business and our clients in this ever-changing media landscape. Dan understands how to effectively use data and insights to drive results for our marketing partners.”
Adams previously served as director of sales at a4 Media, vice president of client services at Altice USA and owner of several businesses, including a home-care company, lifestyle magazine and a digital agency. He previously worked in leadership positions with Lee in Billings, Mont., Madison, Wis., and Davenport, Iowa.
Said Adams: “The products we have in Central Illinois are hugely successful and the advertisers within those markets have many opportunities to be successful. We have done a great job of serving our customers over the years, but business is changing. It is becoming more digital and becoming more customer-focused when it comes to full-service agency-type work. One of the things that we do really well in smaller markets is offer a variety of these services to help make our businesses successful that do not just include our print products.”
Adams, who has plans to move to the area soon, says he understands the media climate is in a state of transition.
“What I see in the future, particularly with advertisers, is a real movement towards direct communication with their customers and our consumers and their consumers,” he said. “One of the ways to do that is to utilize some of the services that are new to our offering, which are data — data being analytics. We have a company that helps identify our customers, consumers and who uses them and we can help them create look-alike audiences and create avenues where their dollars can be best spent, whether it is through us or other products. We can handle all of those products.”
Adams added the Central Illinois Publishing Group is in the process of becoming more of a full-service entity.
“It’s where we can take advantage of the new tools we have to offer and help local advertisers make great choices to help increase their businesses,” he said. “It is particularly important now in this day and age with COVID and the fact that people are staying home more and not getting out to the brick and mortar stores.”
Adams has served as a board member of the Scott County YMCA, the Vera French Mental Health Center and the Davenport One Downtown Partnership. He is originally from Montana and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in the Chicago suburb of Evanston. He plans to be just as involved in his new community of the Twin Cities.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to connect and partner with local businesses throughout Central Illinois,” Adams said. “As we accelerate our digital transformation, the most important thing we can do is offer the ‘best in class’ products and services to our readers and advertisers. Our continued growth will rely on our ability to help these community businesses be successful, and I’m grateful to lead our efforts with these new opportunities.”
