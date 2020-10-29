Adams picked to marketing, sales post

Adams, who has plans to move to the area soon, says he understands the media climate is in a state of transition.

“What I see in the future, particularly with advertisers, is a real movement towards direct communication with their customers and our consumers and their consumers,” he said. “One of the ways to do that is to utilize some of the services that are new to our offering, which are data — data being analytics. We have a company that helps identify our customers, consumers and who uses them and we can help them create look-alike audiences and create avenues where their dollars can be best spent, whether it is through us or other products. We can handle all of those products.”

Adams added the Central Illinois Publishing Group is in the process of becoming more of a full-service entity.

“It’s where we can take advantage of the new tools we have to offer and help local advertisers make great choices to help increase their businesses,” he said. “It is particularly important now in this day and age with COVID and the fact that people are staying home more and not getting out to the brick and mortar stores.”