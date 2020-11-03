Area COVID cases rising

Region 2 is facing restrictions because its rolling, seven-day positivity rate — the percent of people who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — exceeded eight percent for three consecutive days, which pushed it past the threshold for establishing such measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, two additional COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday, a LaSalle Co. woman and a Piatt Co. woman, both in their 60s. LaSalle has reported 70 COVID deaths, while Piatt has had three.

According to David Remmert, an administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, neither DeWitt nor Piatt were on the state's COVID warning list. Region 6, which includes those counties, was added to the state's COVID resurgence mitigation list on Friday, with restrictions that went into effect Monday.

"We cannot advocate for defiance of guidelines established by the State of Illinois," Remmert said. "While our local state's attorney's offices have noted the difficulty of enforcing executive orders that were not legislatively developed, Gov. Pritzker has indicated that enforcement may occur through the Illinois State Police."

Remmert noted that COVID cases are spiking and asked people to refrain from attending social gatherings and events.