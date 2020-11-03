Area COVID cases rising

As they prepare for new COVID-19 restrictions to take effect this week, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Tazewell and Woodford Counties all reported an increase in cases on Monday. Specifics are as follows:
LaSalle, 71 new cases for a total of 2,847 plus 70 deaths
Livingston, 63, including 17 inmates at the Pontiac Correctional Center for a total 840 along with 12 deaths
Marshall, 11 for a total of 182 to go with three deaths
McLean, 125 for a total of 4,483 plus 38 deaths
Tazewell, 197 for a total of 3,081 and 60 deaths
Woodford 76 for a total of 824 along with 18 deaths
"As the positivity rate in our county and region has increased, we have been open with the public and our community leaders about the urgency of the situation," wrote McLean Co. Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight in an e-mail.
On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.
Effective Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for bars and restaurants, no indoor service will be allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25 percent room capacity.
Region 2 is facing restrictions because its rolling, seven-day positivity rate — the percent of people who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — exceeded eight percent for three consecutive days, which pushed it past the threshold for establishing such measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, two additional COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday, a LaSalle Co. woman and a Piatt Co. woman, both in their 60s. LaSalle has reported 70 COVID deaths, while Piatt has had three.
According to David Remmert, an administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, neither DeWitt nor Piatt were on the state's COVID warning list. Region 6, which includes those counties, was added to the state's COVID resurgence mitigation list on Friday, with restrictions that went into effect Monday.
"We cannot advocate for defiance of guidelines established by the State of Illinois," Remmert said. "While our local state's attorney's offices have noted the difficulty of enforcing executive orders that were not legislatively developed, Gov. Pritzker has indicated that enforcement may occur through the Illinois State Police."
Remmert noted that COVID cases are spiking and asked people to refrain from attending social gatherings and events.
"We've seen multiple school-aged birthday parties recently in which a case leads to more than 20-plus close contacts who all had to quarantine," Remmert said.
Statewide, health officials reported 6,222 new COVID cases and 20 additional deaths, which brought the totals to 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths. As of Sunday night, 3,371 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, which included 722 people in intensive care and 298 on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate was just over eight percent.
A Capitol News Illinois analysis of weekly averages showed the average number of hospital beds used by COVID patients for the week that concluded Sunday increased by 603, or 24 percent, from the previous week. There were 3,091 hospital beds in use on average last week, an increase of 55 percent from two weeks ago and 94 percent from the week that ended Oct. 4.
Daily average intensive care bed usage for COVID was up 124 from the week prior, a 23 percent increase, CNI reported. ICU bed usage for COVID was up 58 percent from two weeks ago and 70 percent from the week that wrapped up Oct. 11.
In addition, average daily ventilator use for the week that ended Sunday increased by 63 from the week that concluded Oct. 18.
