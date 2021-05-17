Area teacher makes big move across the street

EUREKA – When those children ages four and five that attended the community nursery school this year and move onto kindergarten in the fall, a familiar face will move along, too. Director and lead teacher Kimberly Ferguson has been hired to teach first grade at Davenport Elementary. She leaves the nursery school, which is housed inside the Eureka Christian Church, after 15 years.

“It has been such a pleasure getting to know families in the area and sometimes being able to teach all the children in one family. I will always cherish the students I’ve had over the years,” she said.

Previously, Ferguson taught for eight years at Washington Grade School, where she was instrumental in the development of a full-day kindergarten program.

See full article on May 20 Woodford County Journal newsstands

