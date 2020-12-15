Artist brings joy to local business

EUREKA - It was not meant to be a Christmas tree, but it’s bringing holiday cheer just the same.

The tree is an approximately 10-by-15-foot, bas-relief sculpture that resembles a live oak. It was carved from plaster applied onto a brick wall at Caleri’s Café & Bakery, located at 112 S. Main Street. Sculptor Jeff Hostetler, a Benson native, was commissioned to create the design by Caleri’s owners, Caleb and Erin Leman. It took him about 25 hours to complete.

Hostetler recently returned to the area after several years of residence in Sarasota, Fla. It was there where he he owned a plastering and drywalling business and worked in the facilities department at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, where employment there changed his life.

“You know, I never took an art class in high school,” he said, “but there was always something inside me. Like, my kids wanted me to frost the birthday cakes because I could make the icing so smooth or they’d ask if I could make the watermelon look like a pirate ship."

Caleri's manager Katie Wood noted the oyster colored tree and metallic sheen Hostetler has added enjoyment to their customers.

