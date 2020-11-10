Blood will tell

EUREKA - Was it murder? Was it suicide? Sometimes, the bloodstain patterns at the scene hold the key to those questions. That’s why Eureka College associate professor of criminal justice William Lally attended a recent five-day class on the subject in the Sunshine State of Florida.

According to Lally, it's an unfortunate fact of police work that violent crimes and deaths occur and must be investigated. So, he wants to do his best to ensure his students are prepared.

“It is not a question of if they will use this training, but rather when and how,” he noted.

During an Advanced Bloodstain Pattern Analysis course hosted by the North Palm Beach Police Department Oct. 19-23, Lally learned the latest techniques to identify, document and process bloodstain patterns that may remain at a crime scene or on clothing. Studying bloodstain patterns helps detectives with their investigations, including determining the sequence of events, weapons that may have been used and whether the scene was staged, which means suicide versus murder.

