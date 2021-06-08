 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building a legacy

  • Updated
A DIFFERENT BREED

OUT ON THE FARM - Sawyer and Abbie Cottrell are pictured along with their children, Sierra and Turner. The couple operates Legacy Ranch and they also raise Wagyu cattle (Photo provided).
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - On a recent Friday morning, a young calf ambled after its mother across the driveway of Legacy Ranch. The two cows joined the other cattle resting on the grass. The dog Cheyenne, a red heeler, bounded up to greet the visiting person.

“She is supposed to help move cattle. She usually ends up moving them all the wrong way,” said Sawyer Cottrell, as a smile came across his face.

Cottrell and his wife Abbie raise Wagyu cattle. Wagyu means “Japanese cow” and the beef is renowned for its marbling and flavor. Cottrell, who also owns Central Illinois Beanwalkers, purchased five cows and a bull last fall. The bull is a purebred Akaushi, a breed of Wagyu, and the cows are half-Akaushi and half-Angus.

The marbling, the fat that is woven into the muscle, is what makes Wagyu beef unique and gives it its mouthwatering flavor. 

See full article on June 10 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chanticleer closes doors for good

Chanticleer closes doors for good

EUREKA - A popular local restaurant that drew diners from across Central Illinois has gone out of business. According to a press release, The …

Vermeer reaches golden status

Vermeer reaches golden status

GOODFIELD – In 1971, Junior Kool, his wife Bev, and three children, Craig, Steve and Susie, moved to Eureka so that Junior could open a new Ve…

Forrest to turn triple digits

Forrest to turn triple digits

ROANOKE - What were you doing in 1921? Do you remember? Had you even been born? In 1921, the cost of a postage stamp was two cents. Women had …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News