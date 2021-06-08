Building a legacy

EUREKA - On a recent Friday morning, a young calf ambled after its mother across the driveway of Legacy Ranch. The two cows joined the other cattle resting on the grass. The dog Cheyenne, a red heeler, bounded up to greet the visiting person.

“She is supposed to help move cattle. She usually ends up moving them all the wrong way,” said Sawyer Cottrell, as a smile came across his face.

Cottrell and his wife Abbie raise Wagyu cattle. Wagyu means “Japanese cow” and the beef is renowned for its marbling and flavor. Cottrell, who also owns Central Illinois Beanwalkers, purchased five cows and a bull last fall. The bull is a purebred Akaushi, a breed of Wagyu, and the cows are half-Akaushi and half-Angus.

The marbling, the fat that is woven into the muscle, is what makes Wagyu beef unique and gives it its mouthwatering flavor.

