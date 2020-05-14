Businesses strive to re-open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA - With economic hardship knocking at their doors, many local businesses are wondering when and how they will be able to reopen.

Shuttered or severely restricted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order for residents to stay at home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have seen their revenues fall off drastically while expenses continue to mount.

Those businesses are now looking to elected officials to guide them in safely reopening without being penalized. However, what they have received in return is a mixed bag of legal opinions leaving confusion in its wake.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger has stated he will not prosecute businesses for reopening locally. Municipal officials have begun taking the initiative to adopt guidelines for reopening that maintain social distancing while allowing the gradual return to fully opening business doors.

