Candidates file to run for school, municipal boards

EUREKA - Candidates for school and municipal boards have filed petitions with the Woodford County Clerk’s office in lieu of the April 6 election. Specifics are listed below:

Municipal boards

Congerville: All candidates are unopposed for four-year terms. Those running are: Richard Bauman (president), David Steffen (clerk) and trustees Alan Roth, Ryan Otto and Mark Schrock

Eureka: Former member Eric Lind will face Junius Rodriguez for the open mayoral seat. Others running are: Marilyn Walter (clerk, incumbent), Lynn Hinnen, (treasurer, incumbent), trustees- Ward I, Melita Williams (incumbent, four-year term), Laurie Klaus (incumbent, two-year term), Ward II, Richard Teegarden (incumbent, four-year term), Ward III, Jim Chambliss (incumbent, four-year term), no candidate for a two-year term and Ward IV, Linda Logan, four-year term

Minonk: John "Jack" Marcoline will opposite trustee Larry Fortner for the mayoral seat for a four-year term. Other candidates include: Leta Janssen (clerk, incumbent), trustees- Ward 1, Travis Nix, four-year term, Ward II, Russell Ruestman (incumbent, four-year term) and Ward III, Julie McNamara (incumbent, four-year term)

School boards