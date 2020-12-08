Caucus happens in Roanoke

ROANOKE - The Citizens Party held its bi-annual caucus on Monday evening with 32 people in attendance. Local residents were nominated to serve in the positions of three trustees on the village board, along with clerk and president, to run on the April 6 ballot for a four-year term.

Nominated to serve as a trustee were Wayne Blunier, Jeremy Hilton, Curt Leman and Kirby Wagner. Those nominated were Blunier, Hilton and Wagner. Blunier and Hilton are incumbents, while Wagner is a newcomer. Incumbents Jennifer Crumrine (clerk) and Mike Smith (president) were nominated for another term. Both were unopposed at the caucus.

Nominated candidates will likely run unopposed unless other candidates file as independents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0