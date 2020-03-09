Century-plus firefighting bloodlines come to a close

EUREKA - A 112-year-old legacy ended Feb. 29 when local firefighter Mitch Davis retired after 35 years with the department. He followed in the bootsteps of two of his maternal ancestors who were long associated in the profession.

Davis’ great-uncle, George Haecker, volunteered with the department for an awe-inspiring 55 years – from 1908 until his death in 1963. George’s younger brother, Alf Haecker, served for 52 years – from 1921 to 1973. Alf was Mitch Davis’ grandfather. Not only was Mitch Davis inspired by his forefathers to serve the community, his younger brother, Mike Davis, also heeded the call. Mike Davis was a member of the Eureka Fire Department from 1992 to 2012. The brothers served together for 20 years.

“I got on the department in February 1985, which was three months prior to my grandpa’s death,” Mitch Davis said. “I am thankful I got on the department while he was still alive, so he knew I was following in his footsteps. I have decided to retire now because I was told by those who have retired before me that I would know when it was time and now just feels like that time. I always told myself I wanted to retire on my terms."