Chanticleer closes doors for good

EUREKA - A popular local restaurant that drew diners from across Central Illinois has gone out of business. According to a press release, The Chanticleer closed the evening of May 27. Owners Jeff and Michelle Stahl cited lingering effects from the coronavirus pandemic that included dining restrictions and food price increases. They also alluded to difficulties in filling open jobs.

"Michelle and I have tried to create a hospitality experience that we could not find other places," Jeff Stahl stated. "However, over the course of the last year and a half, circumstances have presented themselves, creating challenges that have prevented this from happening."

The Chanticleer, located 744 N. Main St., was fabled for its fried chicken and onion rings and had been open for decades. The couple purchased it in 2011 and added modern touches to the menu.

A sale of dishware, furniture and kitchen items has begun and will run through this weekend at the restaurant.

Chanticleer gift cards and already-booked catering events will be honored. The Stahls will continue to solicit new catering clients.

"Michelle and I are heartbroken to close The Chanticleer but know Eureka will prosper without us," Jeff Stahl stated.

