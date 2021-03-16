 Skip to main content
Cleanup days set in Roanoke

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board designated three cleanup days, where residents can bring unwanted items for disposal. Those will all be on a Saturday, May 8, July 10 and Sept. 11 from 7 to 11 a.m. near the maintenance service building.

“We will do it like we did last year, where people bring it to us, so we can monitor what goes in,” said property committee chair Bob Gillson.

Dumpsters will be delivered to the site by Kev’s Kans and immediately removed once the drop-off concludes. Help will be available to unload large items.

See full article on March 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

