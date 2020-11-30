 Skip to main content
Coping with COVID

  • Updated
STILL IN LECTURE MODE

IN PERSON - Marilyn McClure, a Spanish instructor at Roanoke-Benson, prefers to be in the classroom, but noted she has many teaching modules available to adapt to going online (Photo provided).

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as with remote learning

If there is one thing Jerod Gross has learned about teaching through the COVID pandemic, it is patience.

“This has been perhaps the greatest lesson I've learned this year," commented Gross, who teaches math and science at Roanoke-Benson High School. “I'm trying to be more patient with myself as I work through how to provide instruction and assessment in new ways. It's not always perfect the first time, which often drives me crazy! More importantly, though, we need to be patient with our students. Despite the fact that everything ‘seems’ normal, we all know these are not normal circumstances.”

Like Gross, Eureka H.S. instructor Chris Wells has had a similar situation as it relates to the field of art.

“Remote learning is difficult for both student and educator, but none more true than for those classes that are hands-on learning, such as art, band, foods, industrial arrts (shop), welding, science labs, etc.,” Wells said.

One of the goals for a teacher is to keep the student moving forward in skill development, not so much in shifting to a new area of study.  

See full article on Dec. 3 Woodford County Journal newsstands

