County accepts bids to remodel annex

EUREKA - At a March 19 meeting, the Woodford County Board accepted bids to start remodeling the new space that will house their board room located next to the Health Department on South Main Street.

The board approved the bids recommended by the Public Safety Committee on its consent agenda without discussion due to the main focus of that meeting being the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Instead of hiring one contractor to remodel the space, the Sheriff’s Department broke down the work into sections. The board accepted the low bid of Riverside Construction in the amount of $27,275 for general construction in reconfiguring the space. A second bid of $27,317 was submitted by Wright Way Construction.

“The fact the bids were amazingly close makes me feel good the specs were understood,” said public safety committee chair Barry Logan.

