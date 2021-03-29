County adopts CEDS plan

EUREKA - The county board approved a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) presented at a March 16 meeting by the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chris Setti.

The strategy-driven plan promotes regional economic development and was created by a committee with a broad base of representatives from throughout the Tri-County area. Besides Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford, it also includes Logan and Mason Counties. According to Setti, the plan was formulated with the idea that “what is good for Woodford is also good for Tazewell and Peoria.”

“It’s a plan for the regional development and how we are going to move forward,” Setti added.

In addition, the plan identifies the history, geography, natural resources and economic indicators in the area along with threats of population loss and the negative aspects of the Illinois business climate among others. It also outlines goal areas and strategies for the economy, workforce, quality of place and natural resources.

