County adopts law enforcement stipends

  • Updated
EUREKA - At an Aug. 17 meeting, the Woodford County Board approved a measure on a $2,500 stipend for full-time officers in the Sheriff's Department.

According to public safety committee chair Barry Logan, the board has seen a shortage of police officers nationwide and at the moment officers are working a lot of overtime.

“Because of the current climate, law enforcement officers are seeking early retirement or other occupations,” Logan said.

He added the pay scale negotiated for union officers is lower than that in other nearby departments, which has caused a loss in personnel that has been difficult to replace. 

