County approves business grant applications

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board held a special meeting this past Friday and took action to approve 12 resolutions in support of local affiliates applying for grants through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

Immediately preceding the meeting, a public hearing was held that outlined the program and the grant applicants. The new program supports small businesses in suburban and rural counties across Illinois providing grants of up to $25,000 per business in communities served by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The funds may be used to assist private for-profit small retail and service businesses or businesses considered non-essential by the Governor’s Executive Order without the ability for employees to work remotely,