County approves deal with health department

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the health department at this past Tuesday's meeting that could impact the way the latter spends money in the future.

In the past, the two boards have mostly operated separately with the county giving tacit approval to financial actions of the health department. Agreements have usually resulted in routine action between the two boards. However, this year, according to county board member Chuck Nagel, the two entities hope to improve the process and work more cooperatively.

“There are some structural problems we are continuing to work on,” Nagel said.

Previously, the two boards operated independent of each other outside of approval of shared financial interests.

