County board reorganizes

  • Updated
EUREKA - On Monday night, the Woodford County Board reorganized and re-elected John Krug as the chair, while Barry Logan was re-elected vice chair. Both were by unanimous vote. Also, committee leadership remained the same.

The board began a new fiscal year, as they saluted outgoing members and welcomed new ones. Those who left were Bryant Kempf, Emily Barker, Russ Cotton and Randy Roethler. Kempf, Barker and Cotton were honored with special resolutions for their service.

According to Barker, who was in attendance, she was thankful for the opportunity to serve for the past two years.

“I really learned a lot,” Barker said.

New members seated included  Nathan Schertz (District 1), David Meinhold and Albert Durst (District 2), along with Autumn Jones (District 3).

See full article on Dec. 10 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

