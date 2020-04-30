County board updated on pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA - Woodford County Health Department Administrator Hillary Aggertt updated the county board about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during an April 21 meeting.

When asked if there was any news about the “sheltering in place” order being extended, Aggertt noted it was her personal opinion the order would be extended with modifications. Her prediction came true on two days later when Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the order through May 30 with modifications that require wearing masks but also allows for the reopening of certain businesses.

Aggertt told the board her department has been working long hours to deal with an unprecedented situation.

“We’re living in real time. It’s a live and learn process at the moment,” Aggertt said.

Duties of the health department include monitoring cases and placing infected victims in quarantine, while ensuring at risk facilities are doing everything they can to keep the virus in check.

So far, there has been just one death in the county attributed to the coronavirus.

