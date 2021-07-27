County gives green light on non-union wage scale

EUREKA - At a July 20 meeting, the Woodford County Board approved a standardized wage scale for non-union employees.

For the past several years, the board has been working to bring the wages of non-union employees in line with the jobs they perform among various departments along with the wages contracted with union employees.

“This will put the non-union folks on par with the union folks,” board member Barry Logan said. “”This is a starting point.”

He added the scale will set standards for department heads to follow when preparing budgets and make wages fairer among the various departments. Having the scale in place should help smooth the budgeting process as well as provide a standard when board members change.

