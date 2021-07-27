 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County gives green light on non-union wage scale

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - At a July 20 meeting, the Woodford County Board approved a standardized wage scale for non-union employees.

For the past several years, the board has been working to bring the wages of non-union employees in line with the jobs they perform among various departments along with the wages contracted with union employees.

“This will put the non-union folks on par with the union folks,” board member Barry Logan said. “”This is a starting point.”

He added the scale will set standards for department heads to follow when preparing budgets and make wages fairer among the various departments. Having the scale in place should help smooth the budgeting process as well as provide a standard when board members change.

See full article on July 29 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twister levels Parsons

Twister levels Parsons

Note: On July 13, 2004, an EF4 tornado touched down and destroyed Parsons Manufacturing four miles west of Roanoke at 2:45 p.m. Here is a port…

Work to start next week on I-39

Work to start next week on I-39

MINONK – Pavement patching will begin Monday on a stretch of Interstate 39 south of town. It starts two miles north of Illinois Route 116 (Exi…

Man begins 15-state trek

Man begins 15-state trek

EUREKA - Dean Troutman has spent the last few years walking for various causes that are dear to his heart. But, the current one is the most am…

New month, new laws

New month, new laws

SPRINGFIELD – The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session with the vast majority awaiting Go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News