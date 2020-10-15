 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County resident succumbs to coronavirus

County resident succumbs to coronavirus

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Woodford County has reported another death from COVID-19, a local official confirmed Tuesday.

According to Andrea Ingwersen, a public information officer with the county's health department, the individual was a man in his 90s with co-morbidities, which meant he had more than one disease or medical condition. She added the man was associated with a long-term care facility.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,851 new COVID cases and 29 additional deaths. All told, 324,743 Illinoisans have had the virus this year and 9,026 have died.

The IDPH added the statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the past week is four and a half. As of late Monday, 1,848 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 406 were in intensive care units.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goodfield school reaches centennial
News

Goodfield school reaches centennial

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - A place of importance to many Goodfield residents, past and present, turns 100 this year and with that milestone comes a flood of …

Fehr gets second book published
News

Fehr gets second book published

  • Updated

EUREKA - Elizaveta “Lizel” Fehr, whose second novel, "Worthy of Rain," is now in print and available for purchase, never feels like she’s not …

News

District 140 approves deficit budget

  • Updated

EUREKA - The District 140 school board approved a $17 million deficit budget for the 2020-21 school year following a public hearing at a Sept.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News