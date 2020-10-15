County resident succumbs to coronavirus

EUREKA - Woodford County has reported another death from COVID-19, a local official confirmed Tuesday.

According to Andrea Ingwersen, a public information officer with the county's health department, the individual was a man in his 90s with co-morbidities, which meant he had more than one disease or medical condition. She added the man was associated with a long-term care facility.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,851 new COVID cases and 29 additional deaths. All told, 324,743 Illinoisans have had the virus this year and 9,026 have died.

The IDPH added the statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the past week is four and a half. As of late Monday, 1,848 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 406 were in intensive care units.

