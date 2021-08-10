Couple enjoy Eureka Lake

EUREKA - Chuck and Deanna Davidson opened up Northshore Boat and Board Rental as a way to share their love of the water.
“One day we said, ‘Let’s rent our kayaks and canoes out so people can enjoy the lake like we do,’” Deanna said.
Northshore Boat and Board Rental offers canoes, kayaks (singles and doubles) and SUPs (stand-up paddleboards) for rent to use on the lake, located on the southwest side of town. The singles are available in both sit-in and sit-on. Life jackets of all sizes and paddles of many different sizes are also available. All ages are welcome with a parent or guardian, but the individual must be at least 18 years of age or older to rent and sign the waiver.
See full article on Aug. 12 Woodford County Journal newsstands