Couple enjoy Eureka Lake

Northshore Boat and Board Rental offers canoes, kayaks (singles and doubles) and SUPs (stand-up paddleboards) for rent to use on the lake, located on the southwest side of town. The singles are available in both sit-in and sit-on. Life jackets of all sizes and paddles of many different sizes are also available. All ages are welcome with a parent or guardian, but the individual must be at least 18 years of age or older to rent and sign the waiver.