COVID-19 vaccine start in Woodford

EUREKA - Hillary Aggertt, the administrator at the Woodford County Health Department, has informed local officials the initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered and is being dispersed. She appeared before the county board at a Jan. 19 meeting.

“We have a limited allocation,” said Aggertt, who added more is expected, but it is unknown how much the county will receive or when it will arrive.

Vaccinations have begun for people in group 1A that includes frontline health workers, those who travel for healthcare and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. According to Aggertt, the greatest number of fatalities from the coronavirus in the county have occurred with individuals at long-term care facilities, which is part of the reason those are being targeted first.

Aggertt added it will take time to get everyone vaccinated plus delays have occurred in the mass production of the vaccine.

See full article on Jan. 28 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0