Crash leads to three fatalities

BENSON - According to the Illinois State Police, three people were killed after a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance occurred two miles east of town in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

In a statement through the ISP, it happened just before 2 a.m. on Illinois Route 116 and County Road 2400 East. The driver of the car, Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, died, along with two passengers, 19-year-old Jared Seggerman of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg. Ryder’s car was headed south on County Road 2400 East, as it approached 116 when it turned into the path of the ambulance that was going west on the highway. The ambulance struck the vehicle on its driver's side.

A third passenger in the car, Blake Hert, 21, of Minonk, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The ambulance driver, 42-year-old Joe Delgado of LaSalle, was also taken to a hospital along with a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions were not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman was also in the ambulance, but was not injured.

The highway was closed for about six hours and re-opened sometime after 8 a.m.

