Dialing switch to happen in the fall

SPRINGFIELD - In seven and a half months, individuals in the 309 area code will be required to use 10-digit dialing or 1+10-digit when making local calls. According to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), this will go into effect on Oct. 24.

On April 24, all customers in the entire 309 code will need to start dialing the area code + telephone number for all local calls in that area. Any local phone call made by dialing seven digits will not go through after Oct. 24 in the 309 code and a recording will inform the individual that the call cannot be completed as dialed. Customers will not have to change phone numbers and the price of the call will not change due to the dialing change.   

For more information, visit the ICC website at www.icc.illinois.gov.

