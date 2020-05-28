Distance learning deemed successful inside District 60

Distance learning deemed successful inside District 60

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - When Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 was forced to implement distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, administrators and staff knew it would be a learning experience for them as well as the students.

As the school year came to a close this past week, administrators were evaluating the program and seeking feedback from parents and staff. Superintendent Tom Welsh noted at the May 21 school board meeting the district will continue to improve the program for use when it is unsafe for children to attend school.

“We will use the data for possible future implementation of distance learning,” Welsh said.

Although the program was successful with good participation, Welsh also added distance learning cannot replace classroom education.

See full article on May 28 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Tornado touches down near Panola

  • Updated

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln confirmed a tornado was on the ground shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside of Panola…

News

Hearing continued for Goodfield boy

EUREKA - The pretrial hearing for the nine-year-old boy charged with five counts of murder in a fire near Goodfield in the spring of 2019 was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News