Distance learning deemed successful inside District 60

ROANOKE - When Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 was forced to implement distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, administrators and staff knew it would be a learning experience for them as well as the students.

As the school year came to a close this past week, administrators were evaluating the program and seeking feedback from parents and staff. Superintendent Tom Welsh noted at the May 21 school board meeting the district will continue to improve the program for use when it is unsafe for children to attend school.

“We will use the data for possible future implementation of distance learning,” Welsh said.

Although the program was successful with good participation, Welsh also added distance learning cannot replace classroom education.

