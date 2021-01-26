District 140 approves athletic facility study

EUREKA - District 140 will look into the possibility of installing artificial turf at McCollum Field. At a Jan. 11 meeting, the school board hired Hutchison Engineering to conduct a study as to whether that is feasible. MF is the home of the high school football team.

According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, this step is in line with the district’s multi-year facilities improvement plans. Hutchison will also provide a civil engineering study for potential drainage from MF as well as looking at current issues with flooding and drawing up plans to address them. The district plans to use Health and Life Safety funds to support some of the improvements which includes improved drainage to relieve persistent flooding at the high school.