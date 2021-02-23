 Skip to main content
District 140 approves contracts

EUREKA - During a Feb. 8 meeting, the District 140 school board approved a contract with their architect, Allied Design Consultants Inc. to design the planned $2.6 million addition at Davenport Elementary and the $2.5 million auxiliary gymnasium near McCollum Field, home of the high school football team. ADC will work closely with Midwest Midwest Construction Specialists, who will handle the building portion of the projects.

The board also approved a contract not to exceed $25,000 with Hutchison Engineering Inc. to complete a water flow survey of the high school property.

“As you know, we’ve had a water flow issue behind the high school and we really need to do a survey to understand where the water is coming from and where it is going before we can decide how to address it,” Superintendent Bob Bardwell said.  

