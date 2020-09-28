 Skip to main content
District 140 approves deficit budget

EUREKA - The District 140 school board approved a $17 million deficit budget for the 2020-21 school year following a public hearing at a Sept. 14 meeting. According to Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood, the final budget includes some higher than anticipated revenues highlighted by school registration and extracurricular participation fees.

“I feel like we are really conservative on revenues. Hopefully, some of the costs that could spin out of control for us with stay in control and hopefully we will be able to close that deficit. That would be the goal,” he said.

He added the final budget shows a deficit of $627,075 for the school year and the education fund will require support from working cash to make up the projected deficit.

See full article on Oct. 1 Woodford County Journal newsstands

