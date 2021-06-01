District 140 downsizes summer project plans

EUREKA - During a May 10 meeting, the District 140 school board decided to reduce the number of facility maintenance projects over the summer due to rising materials and construction costs. The primary one is an addition to Davenport Elementary. According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, the total cost of the project has increased by around one-third to an estimated $3.84 million since the district received the original project estimate a few years ago.

“As you know, with everything going on right now, costs are rising exponentially, so we are trying to get this through the bid process as quickly as possible to get our costs locked in,” Bardwell said. “Of all the projects we were planning, I feel this one is the one we are most committed to it.”

According to Assistant Superintendent Andy Underwood, the district planned to spend $5.4 million in capital projects over the next three years and can accommodate the increased budget for the addition at Davenport.

